Real Madrid player ratings vs Villarreal: Kylian Mbappe is at it again! Star Frenchman bags once more to keep Los Blancos in title hunt

Madrid struggled for control early on, and settled mostly for half chances. A couple of efforts went narrowly wide, and Vinicius Jr looked as dangerous as usual on the left. Yet structure was an issue. Madrid lacked a holding presence in the absence of Aurelien Tchouameni, and were far too often carved apart by the home side. Papa Gueye came closest with a dangerous strike from outside the box which went just wide of the post.

Los Blancos started well in the second half, and were rewarded for their efforts. Mbappe, in typical style, gave them the lead after a nice piece of skill and cut-back from Vinicius. Villarreal had a golden chance to get back into it when Gerard Moreno struck in space from the top of the box, but he lifted his strike over the bar entirely unmarked. And that was pretty much it from the home side. Madrid didn't offer much, eiother, until Mbappe converted from the penalty spot in second half stoppage-time.

This wasn't brilliance from Madrid, but it was certainly important. And for now they are top of the league. That is nothing but a good thing as the Alvaro Arbeloa era chugs along.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio de la Ceramica...