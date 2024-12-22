Real Madrid player ratings vs Sevilla: Kylian Mbappe back to his best! France star scores stunner and Rodrygo impresses as Los Blancos cruise to put pressure on Atletico Madrid

The striker sparkled as Carlo Ancelotti's side eased their way to three points, and worked their way firmly back into the title race

Kylian Mbappe turned in a wonderful striking performance, while the rest of the Real Madrid attack hummed around him as Los Blancos eased their way to a 4-2 win over an admittedly poor Sevilla side. The Frenchman scored the first, and was involved in the other three, marking perhaps his best showing in white to date. Carlo Ancelotti will be annoyed that his side conceded twice, but this was otherwise a remarkably efficient attacking performance.

It didn't take long for Madrid to find their flow. Los Blancos were on it from the first minute, and, if anything, it was a surprise that the first goal didn't come before the 10 minute mark. It was a wonderful one, though. Mbappe provided the first, an outrageous spank into the top corner from outside the box.

The second came soon after, Federico Valverde smashing on in from outside the box after a well-worked corner routine. Rodrygo made it three about 34 minutes, completing a wonderful team goal with a calm finish.

There was a Madrid blip, though, Isaac Romero pulling one back after getting concerningly open on a simple cross and header. That proved to be little more than an annoyance, though. Brahim Diaz bagged the fourth, redeeming an otherwise quiet performance with a fine combination and dink to put the game beyond reach. Los Blancos saw the game out after that. Mbappe had a couple of half chances, while some more incisive passing might have generated a chance or two. Still, those did little to impact what was an otherwise wonderful day for Carlo Ancelotti and Co., who are really starting to find their stride in La Liga.

GOAL rates Sevilla's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...