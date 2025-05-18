Real Madrid player ratings vs Sevilla: Kylian Mbappe saves Blancos from embarrassment while Jude Bellingham grabs late goal after struggle against nine men

Carlo Ancelotti's main men in attack both provided to lead his side to an unconvincing 2-0 win

Kylian Mbappe added to his goal tally and Jude Bellingham sealed itlate on after Real Madrid struggled to break down nine-man Sevilla. Los Blancos were poor for long stretches, but goals from their main attacking threats set up a 2-0 win.

Sevilla set up defensively, and Madrid never really had any answers. The home side went down to 10 men after 12 minutes when Loic Bade dragged Kylian Mbappe down on a counterattack; a lengthy VAR check upheld the decision despite Sevilla protestations. The Frenchman had the best chance of the first half, but skewed it wide.

Los Blancos woke up in the second half. It helped that Sevilla went down to nine men, after a horrific challenge from Isaac Romero left Aurelien Tchouameni reeling. There was a sense, after that, that the Madrid goal was always coming. Mbappe provided it, a wonderful arrowed effort from outside the box that flew into the bottom corner. Bellingham added a second after 87 minutes, and only had to walk the ball into an empty net after a clever knock-down from Gonzalo Garcia.

Madrid had little to play for, in the end. They have already ceded the title to Barcelona, and it showed in their lack of intensity. Still, if point totals matter - they don't really - this was an exercise in picking up a few more.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium