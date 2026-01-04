Real Madrid player ratings vs Real Betis: No Kylian Mbappe, no problem! Hat-trick hero Gonzalo Garcia shows what he can do as Blancos kick-off 2026 in style

Xabi Alonso's side rather struggled for chances early on, but were good value for their opener when it came via a bit of set-piece magic, as stand-in striker Garcia nodded home from Rodrygo's teasing free-kick. They had other chances, too, with Vinicius Jr looking dangerous in far more room to operate thanks to Mbappe's absence. But Betis had their moments, and forced a couple of saves from Thibaut Courtois as the first half waned.

Los Blancos hit their stride after the break, and Garcia made it two with a fine control and volley from outside the box. Homegrown defender Raul Asencio then added a third just shy of the hour mark to continue a memorable day for the Madrid academy.

Cucho Hernandez pulled one back against the run of play thanks to a fine piece of individual brilliance, but Garcia quelled any hopes of a late comeback with a lovely third, flicking into the Betis net. And there was still time for a fifth as Fran Garcia ghosted in to to round off a memorable afternoon.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...