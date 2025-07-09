Real Madrid player ratings vs PSG: What a mess! Defensive meltdown combined with Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe no-shows lead to Club World Cup embarrassment for Los Blancos

Xabi Alonso's men were entirely outclassed by the Champions League winners to crash out of the tournament

Kylian Mbappe endured an ugly reunion with his former team, and Real Madrid were torn apart in the first half by a rampant PSG en route to a 4-0 loss in the semi final of the Club World Cup. Los Blancos toiled throughout, a combination of defensive errors and inferior quality leading to an embarrassment at the hands of Luis Enrique's side.

It was an even game for about five minutes. A couple of Madrid attacks early on suggested that this might be a more competitive contest than most thought. But Los Blancos made it hard for themselves. Raul Asencio was the first culprit, as his heavy touch was picked off by Ousmane Dembele, before Fabian Ruiz finished into an open net. Antonio Rudiger went one better soon after him when he generously surrendered the ball to Dembele, who ran through on goal and finished.

Ruiz got his second after 24 minutes. Everyone else made it, with five PSG touches needed to get the ball from their own 18 yard box to a comfortable fionish for the Spanish midfielder. It might have been worse by half time, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired wide after a clever shuffle through the Madrid defence.

Article continues below

PSG rather took their foot off the gas in the second half. They offered some attacking ideas, but otherwise, Luis Enrique made the kind of alterations that suggested he is already thinking about Sunday. Kvaratskhelia came close. Desire Doue was dangerous out wide. But the Parisians otherwise slowed down. Madrid didn't really take advantage, either. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. were removed after an hour. Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez came on for their swansongs in white. Goncalo Ramos made it four after 87 minutes. Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso was left to point and ponder just how easily his team was torn apart.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from MetLife Stadium...