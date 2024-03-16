Real Madrid player ratings vs Osasuna: Vinicius Junior steps up yet again in banned Jude Bellingham's absence as crucial double edges Los Blancos ever-closer to La Liga title

Carlo Ancelotti's side won again without their top scorer, and are now surely favourites to go on and lift the trophy

Real Madrid picked up points without Jude Bellingham once again, with Vinicius Junior stepping up in his absence and scoring two goals to help Los Blancos to a 4-2 win over Osasuna. Fede Valverde snagged three assists, and Brahim Diaz was also among the goals as Carlo Ancelotti's side placed one hand back on the league trophy.

Vinicius opened the scoring, capitalising on a defensive blunder before tucking the ball into the bottom corner. Osasuna soon equalised, though, Ante Budimir smashing home after a Madrid collapse from a corner. Dani Carvajal only continued the chaos, giving Madrid the lead once again with a tidy poke past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera. Andriy Lunin kept Los Blancos ahead after an extended period of Osasuna pressure as he ended the half with a series of tidy stops.

And Diaz capitalised. The buzzing attacking midfielder buried a crucial third, bursting through on goal before finishing past the sprawling Osasuna goalkeeper. Vinicius sealed the result for good, an audacious flick capping off a fine afternoon and the hosts' late consolation served as little more than an annoyance.

Article continues below

Los Blancos were poor, often loose with possession in the first half, but a fine turnaround after the break sealed a comfortable three points - and brought the league leaders a step closer to regaining the title.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from El Sadar...