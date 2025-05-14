Real Madrid player ratings vs Mallorca: Jacobo Ramon to the rescue! Academy graduate the unlikely hero with last-gasp winner to deny Barcelona La Liga title (for at least 24 hours) as Kylian Mbappe hits 40-goal mark

The youngster has kept Carlo Ancelotti's side alive - although Barcelona can still become champions by beating Espanyol on Thursday night

Academy centre-back Jacobo Ramon played hero for Real Madrid on Wednesday night, keeping Los Blancos in the title race for at least another 24 hours with a 95th-minute winner to snatch a 2-1 victory over Mallorca. Madrid would hand the title to Barcelona if they failed to win, and after 94 minutes it seemed they would kiss their La Liga crown goodbye. But Ramon had other ideas, bagging the winner in his first league start.

Mallorca took a deserved lead after 10 minutes, winning the ball in the Madrid defensive third before marauding centre-back Martin Valjent smashed the ball into the bottom corner. Madrid spent the rest of the half peppering the Mallorca goal. Federico Valverde and Luka Modric both had efforts well denied, and Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham also forced saves out of the keeper.

Los Blancos got a deserved equaliser in the second period, when Mbappe smashed home - his 40th goal of the season. Madrid continued to have chances throughout the half, but the Mallorca defence held firm. Mbappe thought he had won it after 86 minutes, but Valjent nodded his shot off the line with the goal gaping. Academy striker Gonzalo Garcia came even closer, missing from four yards out after Fran Garcia's cross.

Eventually, it was a centre-back who got things done. A speculative ball fell to 20-year-old Ramon in the box, and the defender volleyed over the keeper from close range to grab a 95th-minute winner. It will likely mean little in the scope of the season, as Madrid will all-but-certainly cede the title to Barcelona. But for a brief moment, it's something to hold onto.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu..