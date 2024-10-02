Real Madrid player ratings vs Lille: Where's the Champions League magic?! Jude Bellingham & Vinicius Jr fall flat as Los Blancos slump to shock defeat

Carlo Ancelotti's men looked out of attacking ideas in a rare European loss

At some point, Real Madrid probably had to lose a dramatic European tie. And on Wednesday night, it finally happened, a poor Blancos side falling 1-0 to a mightily impressive Lille - their Champions League magic nowhere to be found.

It was a signature performance from the home side, who were organised at the back, clinical at the right moments, and rode their luck at times to see off a European giant. Los Blancos, meanwhile, lacked ideas and intent until late on - and simply couldn't conjure a goal.

Endrick came closest for Madrid early on, darting through the defence before seeing his close range effort well denied by the goalkeeper. Lille, too, had a good chance, but Andriy Lunin - in for the injured Thibaut Courtois - denied Jonathan David's free header.

David made no such mistake on the stroke of half time, smashing a penalty into the top corner after Eduardo Camavinga handled the ball inside the box.

Los Blancos left it late to create. A flurry of chances didn't arrive until the final minutes, with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr both coming close. Kylian Mbappe - brought on with 30 minutes remaining - also offered attacking ideas, but the Lille goal wouldn't be breached.

These games seldom happen for Madrid. There's usually the late goal, or dramatic moment. Only this time, it didn't quite arrive.

