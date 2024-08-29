Real Madrid player ratings vs Las Palmas: Where is the real Kylian Mbappe? Wayward forward missing again as Los Blancos stagger to disappointing draw

The France captain failed to find the net for the third-straight game in a disappointing draw for Real Madrid.

This is not the Kylian Mbappe that Real Madrid were promised. Los Blancos' big-name acquisition went missing for the third straight game, failing to have an impact in a forgettable 1-1 draw with Las Palmas.

The home side asserted themselves on the game early, and were good value for their 1-0 lead. Oli McBurnie created it with a sliding pass, and Alberto Moleiro ended it with a calm finish into the bottom corner. It seemed, for long stretches, that Madrid rather forgot how to pass the ball. They were a disjointed side in the first half, and were deservedly down at the break.

Carlo Ancelotti's side equalised on 68 minutes, though, when Vinicius Jr slotted a penalty into the net after an unfortunate handball in the box. And they never quite created a clear chance from there. Mbappe skewed a couple of efforts wide. Vinicius dribbled and cut to no avail.

By the end of it all, Ancelotti's big name front three were arguing with each other, frustrated figures as the league favourites dropped points for the second time in three games.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Gran Canaria...