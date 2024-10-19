Real Madrid player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr tear through Celta Vigo but unconvincing display won’t scare Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior were on target yet again as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in La Liga at Balaidos.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were far from convincing yet again on Saturday night against Celta but still managed to secure another victory thanks to their quality in attack in the shape of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

After a week spent making all sorts of headlines, Mbappe struck a vicious shot into the top corner after just 20 minutes to put Madrid in front. The lead didn't last too long with Celta finally converting one of their many chances when Williot Swedberg equalised.

Ancelotti reacted by sending on Luka Modric and saw 39-year-old make an instant impact. The Madrid captain sent in a gorgeous ball for Vinicius Jr to convert and claim another three points for Los Blancos ahead of next weekend's crunch Clasico.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Balaidos...