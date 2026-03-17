Getty Images
Real Madrid planning to offload SIX superstars in major summer overhaul
A ruthless overhaul at the Bernabeu
The 2025-26 campaign has been anything but smooth for the Spanish giants. Following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso in January, Los Blancos have continued to struggle for consistency under interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa. An embarrassing Copa del Rey exit to lower-league Albacete and a Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Barcelona have left the board demanding widespread personnel changes.
According to BILD, the club is now ready to sanction a dramatic reshaping of the dressing room. The hierarchy is reportedly eager to lower the average age of the squad and refresh a backline that has looked vulnerable during their pursuit of pace-setters Barcelona in the La Liga title race.
- AFP
Defensive veterans on the chopping block
The clear-out is expected to start with the club's experienced defensive core. David Alaba, now 33, is the primary candidate for an exit after an injury-plagued stint in Madrid. With his contract expiring in June, the decision to part ways with the Austrian international appears to have already been finalised by the club's leadership.
He is not alone in facing an uncertain future. Antonio Rudiger and captain Dani Carvajal are also approaching the end of their current deals. While Rudiger has recently fought his way back into the starting XI, the club's silence regarding contract extensions suggests a desire to move in a different direction.
Camavinga price tag revealed
Perhaps the most shocking name on the list is Eduardo Camavinga. Despite being viewed as a cornerstone of the club's future, reports from Marca suggest Real Madrid would be willing to listen to offers in the region of £43.2m for the versatile Frenchman, who has struggled to cement a permanent starting role this term. Additionally, left-backs Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia are deemed surplus to requirements as the club looks to clear significant wage space for incoming targets.
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for Real Madrid?
Before undertaking a major overhaul in the summer, Los Blancos will remain focused on finishing the season strongly. They are currently preparing to face Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, having secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the first leg.
After that, Arbeloa's men will face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby in La Liga. Los Merengues currently sit second in the standings with 66 points, four points behind leaders Barcelona.
Advertisement