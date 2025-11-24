Vinicius Jr tells Real Madrid he WON'T renew contract with Brazilian & Jude Bellingham among five players allegedly 'unhappy' under Xabi Alonso

Alonso sought to play down the controversy with Vinicius after the game. He told reporters: "On Wednesday we had a meeting with all the players and Vinicius was very good, impeccable. He spoke from the heart, with sincerity, and for me the matter is settled.

"For me, it [Vinicius' apology] was a very valuable, very positive statement, in which Vinicius showed honesty. For me, what matters is what he said to his team-mates, the club, the fans. For me, the matter is closed.”

Real Madrid opted not to sanction Vinicius for his outburst, with Alonso confirming: "it's settled, there will be no reprisals."

