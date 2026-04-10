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'I expect more' - Real Madrid loanee Endrick fired warning by Lyon boss over performance levels
Fonseca demands improvement
Fonseca has gone public with his frustrations regarding Endrick’s current form, insisting that the 19-year-old must take more responsibility on the pitch. The forward, who joined Lyon on a six-month loan from Real to gain regular first-team football, initially hit the ground running but has struggled to maintain that momentum as the season reaches its climax.
Speaking ahead of Lyon's clash with Lorient on Sunday, the Portuguese tactician did not hold back in his assessment of the youngster. "I am not satisfied with how Endrick is playing," Fonseca said on Friday. "I'm not here to break players but I expect more from a player like Endrick, and I think he has the obligation to do more."
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Dip in form during Lyon slide
The timing of Fonseca's critique follows a disappointing result for the French giants, where Endrick was largely peripheral during a 0-0 draw against Angers on April 5. That result extended Lyon’s winless run to nine matches across all competitions, a slump that has seen them drift away from the guaranteed Champions League places and down to sixth in the table.
While the Real Madrid loanee has managed a respectable return of six goals in 15 appearances, his clinical edge has vanished amid the team's overall struggles. Lyon have managed to find the back of the net only three times in their last six outings, increasing the pressure on their star attackers to rediscover their scoring touch.
International sparkle vs domestic struggle
Interestingly, Endrick’s domestic difficulties contrast sharply with his recent performances on the international stage. During the recent break, the teenager was a standout performer for Brazil in a 3-1 friendly victory over Croatia in Orlando, winning a penalty and providing an assist after coming off the bench. However, Fonseca was quick to dismiss any excuses regarding travel fatigue upon the player's return to club duties.
"He said he was a bit tired from the journey [back from Orlando]," Fonseca noted when discussing the player's physical state. "But I think he has the responsibility to do more." The coach's comments suggest that he expects the high-profile loanee to lead by example, regardless of the demands of the international calendar.
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Crucial period for Champions League hopes
The stakes are high for both player and club as they head into a home clash with Lorient this Sunday. Lyon currently find themselves two points adrift of third-placed Lille with only six rounds of the Ligue 1 season remaining. With a top-three finish securing automatic qualification for Europe’s elite competition, there is little margin for error at the Groupama Stadium.