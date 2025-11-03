Real Madrid confirm Franco Mastantuono injury ahead of Liverpool Champions League clash

Madrid have officially confirmed that Mastantuono has been diagnosed with pubalgia, commonly known as a sports hernia. In a brief statement, the club said: “Following tests carried out today on our player Franco Mastantuono by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with pubalgia. His recovery will be monitored.”

No recovery timeline was provided, meaning the 18-year-old is sidelined indefinitely. Mastantuono did not train with the squad ahead of the trip to Anfield, working instead inside Valdebebas Sports City under the supervision of the medical team.

The injury is untimely for both the player and Madrid manager Alonso, who has relied on the Argentine teenager as part of his attacking rotations this season. Mastantuono has featured in 12 matches across all competitions, scoring once and assisting once, but has recently found himself in and out of the lineup due to the return of key players like Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.