Real Madrid to boycott Copa del Rey final? Spanish giants skip press conference and training session as Spanish FA reject demand after video emerges of referee in tears ahead of showdown against Barcelona
Real Madrid are reportedly threatening to boycott their Copa del Rey final against Barcelona after RFEF turn down their request for change of referee.
- Real Madrid skip press conference and training
- Reports suggest that Los Blancos to boycott CdR final
- Saw their request to change refereeing team rejected