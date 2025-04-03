Real Madrid fear key star will be banned for Champions League clash as Carlo Ancelotti's side await verdicts on Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid fear that a key star will be banned as they await verdicts on Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Ceballos.
- Four Real players under UEFA investigation
- Madrid fear Rudiger could be banned against Arsenal
- Others may face a fine and a deferred suspension