Real Madrid 2024-25 season ratings - every player ranked: From record-breaking Kylian Mbappe to underperforming Rodrygo

Los Blancos surrendered both their La Liga and Champions League crowns in what turned out to be Carlo Ancelotti's final season in charge

Real Madrid were supposed to win everything when they signed Kylian Mbappe last summer. The treble calls were pretty much ubiquitous, and with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, there was no reason to believe that Los Blancos wouldn't kick on from their Liga-Champions League double in 2023-24.

Nine months on, and all of those predictions look a bit silly. Madrid were good at times this past season, but spent most of the year struggling through injuries and failing to find the right balance. The end result was a trophy-less campaign that featured a feeble title defence, embarrassing European exit and ended with the departure of Ancelotti.

Mbappe largely held up his side of the bargain, bagging 43 goals in all competitions, but outside of the marquee summer signing, it proved to be a disappointing campaign for a number of top-quality individuals.

GOAL rates and ranks every Real Madrid player on the back of a forgettable 2024-25 campaign...