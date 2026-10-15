Magic Isco! Former Real Madrid maestro penalty fires Betis to thrilling Porto comeback victory

Real Betis secured their first Champions League home victory in 21 years with a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Porto. Captain Isco scored the winning penalty in the 83rd minute to maintain his team's perfect start to the competition.

Abde Ezzalzouli opened the scoring before Porto responded with quickfire goals from Gabri Veiga and Samu Aghehowa.

Substitute Cucho Hernandez drew Betis level before Isco completed the turnaround to secure just the second Champions League home win in the club's history.