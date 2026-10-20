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RB Leipzig boss Martin Demichelis raves about Yan Diomande ahead of daunting Real Madrid clash
Admiring Diomande through the screen
Speaking ahead of the clash in the Spanish capital, Demichelis took time to reflect on the talent of Diomande, who has become a key figure for the Merengues since leaving Germany. The Leipzig boss candidly admitted that he barely had the chance to coach the attacker in person. Appointed at Leipzig in July while Diomande was away competing at the World Cup, the manager noted that he has experienced the winger’s flair and development almost entirely through television screens rather than firsthand on the training pitch.
"I couldn't enjoy him much. I had been named Leipzig coach in July and the player was at the World Cup, so I know Yan practically more from watching him on television or a computer than from having been able to enjoy him on the pitch," Demichelis explained in an interview with AS.
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Demichelis hails Diomande's rapid rise
Even though he has followed the winger’s flair and rapid development almost exclusively through television screens,
the coach highlighted the player's incredible physical attributes, noting his ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 in just a few meters and his versatility on both flanks. However, Demichelis stressed that while a prestigious institution like Madrid will surround him with elite coaches and world-class teammates, the youngster's long-term evolution will ultimately hinge on his own internal drive and relentless desire for self-improvement.
"He is one of those who today makes the difference, both on the left and on the right, due to his great handling and control of the ball with both feet. It will depend on him, in that great institution that is Real Madrid, how he can accompany his evolution. I have no doubt that he is going to have great coaches and great teammates, but it will depend a bit more on him, on his desire for self-improvement," the manager added.
Respecting the threat of Kylian Mbappe
The manager is fully aware that losing focus for even a second could lead to a clinical punishment from the hosts, especially given the tactical profile of Jose Mourinho’s current setup in the Spanish capital. A significant portion of Demichelis’ tactical planning revolves around neutralizing the sheer speed and efficiency of Madrid’s front line. He specifically pointed to Kylian Mbappe as the ultimate threat, noting how the Frenchman can turn a simple defensive sequence into a goal in the blink of an eye.
"Take Mbappe, for example: he shows that they only need two passes for any of their forwards to break the defence, squeeze into spaces where there’s barely any room, and with a single dribble, beat the goalkeeper and, without even putting his other foot down, finish the move. That’s why he’s one of a kind. We’ll need to be very alert to Real Madrid’s lightning-fast attacking transitions whilst, at the same time, being able to get into the game ourselves. Jose’s teams are very much characterised by that – by being compact, by knowing when to win the ball back and when to strike," he analysed.
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Redemption at the Bernabeu
Following a bruising 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich, Demichelis is demanding a reaction from his players against the European champions. He emphasized that Leipzig must be braver in possession to avoid the lethal counter-attacks spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe, who he described as a unique threat capable of scoring without even setting his feet.
"We are a totally different team than the one we were. In reality, we were not ourselves in any aspect of what I consider important in football, with and without the ball. I am totally confident that it will be very easy to change what we were the other day against Bayern," Demichelis concluded.
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