RB Leipzig boss Martin Demichelis raves about Yan Diomande ahead of daunting Real Madrid clash

Even though he has followed the winger’s flair and rapid development almost exclusively through television screens,

the coach highlighted the player's incredible physical attributes, noting his ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 in just a few meters and his versatility on both flanks. However, Demichelis stressed that while a prestigious institution like Madrid will surround him with elite coaches and world-class teammates, the youngster's long-term evolution will ultimately hinge on his own internal drive and relentless desire for self-improvement.

"He is one of those who today makes the difference, both on the left and on the right, due to his great handling and control of the ball with both feet. It will depend on him, in that great institution that is Real Madrid, how he can accompany his evolution. I have no doubt that he is going to have great coaches and great teammates, but it will depend a bit more on him, on his desire for self-improvement," the manager added.