RB Leipzig complete Orjan Nyland signing as Norwegian goalkeeper returns to Bundesliga following Sevilla exit

Speaking after his return was formalised, Nyland expressed his delight at rejoining Leipzig equipped with valuable international experience.

Discussing his return to the club and recent progress, Nyland explained: "When the opportunity arose to return to RB Leipzig, I didn't have to think twice. I have many positive memories of the club and the people here, and I'm really looking forward to seeing them again," he said, as quoted by the official Bundesliga website.

"Since then, I've gained a lot of valuable experience in Spain. The World Cup with Norway was a very special highlight, which showed me once again how much I enjoy big matches and daily competition. I want to bring that energy with me to Leipzig now."