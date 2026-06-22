Ex-Man City & Bayern star appointed RB Leipzig boss with Jurgen Klopp's full backing in wake of Ole Werner sacking

Leipzig have acted decisively to fill their managerial vacancy, announcing Demichelis as the man to lead the club forward. The 45-year-old Argentine has committed his future to the Red Bulls with a contract that runs until June 2028, marking a significant new chapter for the Bundesliga side. The move comes just five days after the club opted to part ways with previous coach Ole Werner.

To secure his services, the German giants had to trigger a release clause in his existing deal with Mallorca, where he had only signed an extension three weeks prior. According to managerial experience in Spain, Mexico and Argentina, the former centre-back arrives with an international pedigree that the club values highly.