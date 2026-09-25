Rayan rescues Ancelotti's new-look Brazil! Late drama in Queensland denies Australia famous victory after Nestory Irankunda stunner

The dawn of a new era for Brazilian football faced a stern examination on Thursday as Carlo Ancelotti led his side into a friendly clash against Australia. Following their disappointing last-16 exit at the hands of Norway in the recent World Cup, the Italian tactician had been vocal about his selection choices, stating that 'the match was the beginning of a new generation for Brazil,' as he looks to integrate fresh talent alongside established stars.

Australia refused to be intimidated by the five-time world champions, showing a defensive resilience that frustrated the visitors throughout the first half. Nestory Irankunda fired an early warning shot wide, while the Socceroos' backline threw themselves into blocks to deny both Vinicius Junior and Raphinha. The hosts almost broke the deadlock just before the interval when a deep corner delivery teased the Brazilian defence, but Alessandro Circati was unable to connect at the far post. Despite the star-studded lineup, Brazil lacked the clinical edge required to dismantle the well-drilled Australian structure.