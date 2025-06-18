The playmaker's relationship with his new boss will be fascinating to watch after being plagued by accusations of an attitude problem

Whenever footballers talk to the media, the club's press officer is hoping they will say as little as possible and ideally stay out of the headlines. As Peter Crouch put it: "You're doing an interview for the newspaper but you're trying not to be in the newspaper. They were so nervous about you putting your foot in it."

Rayan Cherki opted for a very different approach when speaking to journalists for the first time since joining Manchester City. In just a five-minute exchange with reporters in Florida as City were preparing for their opening game at the Club World Cup, he left a real impression.

He outlined his ambitions to win the Ballon d'Or, saying Rodri's success in 2024 showed him that City offered a platform to become the best player in the world. And, in a statement that immediately endeared him to his new club's supporters, he said he wanted to "kill" Manchester United after Lyon's painful Europa League defeat to the Red Devils in April. Before that quarter-final tie, incidentally, he said he was "ready to go to war" with Ruben Amorim's side.

Article continues below

Cherki's opening statements would not have surprised anyone who has followed the Frenchman's career. He has always looked to make a mark and often has done, having become Lyon's youngest-ever goal-scorer at the age of 16 before more than one coach complained about his attitude, which was regarded as his biggest obstacle to progress.

Still, Cherki can do remarkable things on the pitch, and last season finally found the consistency he craved, contributing to 34 goals in 44 appearances. His uptick in productivity led to his long-awaited first call up to the France senior team and he marked his debut against Spain by setting himself up to score a tremendous volley in the Nations League semi-finals.

That form has also earned him a move to one of the top clubs in the world, and now Cherki has the chance to showcase his talent on the world stage. His audacious comments merely confirmed his reputation as a maverick, but the big question now is: Will this ultimate individual be able to thrive under Pep Guardiola?