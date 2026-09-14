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'We never stopped believing' - Raul Jimenez the hero as Wolves snatch dramatic late win at Sheffield United

R. Jimenez
Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Championship

Wolves got back to winning ways in the Championship after Raul Jimenez netted a dramatic 90th-minute winner to secure a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on Sunday. The veteran striker turned home from close range to end a frustrating two-game winless run for Cesar Peixoto's side and lift the visiting outfit within touching distance of the top six.

  • Substitutes combine for winner

    Three second-half substitutes combined brilliantly in the 90th minute to seal the win, as Kieran Trippier's cross was flicked on by Tommy Doyle for Jimenez to finish from point-blank range. The dramatic winner was the veteran striker's first goal from open play since rejoining the club on a free transfer this summer. More importantly, the late breakthrough brought an end to a frustrating two-game winless run following a 4-2 loss at West Ham and a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City.


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    Jimenez hails team spirit

    Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle at Bramall Lane, the match-winner praised his side's resilience throughout a fiercely contested encounter.

    Reflecting on the importance of the three points, the striker said: "It's amazing, winning is an excellent feeling and doing it like this is always different. We never stopped believing, and that's our prize."

    He added: "We came here after two bad results, a defeat and a draw. We always want to win; it was important to win and keep fighting for the top of the league."

  • Squad depth drives promotion

    The narrow victory also earned Wolves their first clean sheet of the Championship campaign, lifting them to seventh place with 11 points from six outings.

    Midfielder Doyle echoed those sentiments, highlighting the impact of the bench: "When Kieran crossed it in, it took a deflection, and I thought I'd pass instead of shooting. He is always in the right place."

    He continued: "We have an amazing squad; you can see from our bench, we all want to win. When you are aiming for promotion, whether you start or you come on, you have to be ready."

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    Cup tie precedes derby

    Peixoto's side now turn their focus to the Carabao Cup third round with an away trip to Everton on Wednesday, September 16. Wolves then return to Molineux four days later to host fierce rivals West Bromwich Albion in a heated Black Country derby ahead of the international break. That congested run of fixtures will provide a stern test of their credentials as they look to break into the division's upper tier.

Carabao Cup
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Fleetwood Town
FLE
Sheffield United crest
Sheffield United
SHU
Carabao Cup
Everton crest
Everton
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Wolverhampton Wanderers
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