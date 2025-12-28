Rasmus Hojlund eclipses Man Utd goal tally with another brace as Napoli star doubles down on decision to leave Red Devils

Hojlund moved to United from Italian outfit Atalanta as the Premier League powerhouse sought to rectify their striker issues. Yet the 22-year-old struggled for form and game time under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim in England, and subsequently departed for Napoli on an initial season-long loan over the summer.

And Hojlund has made a fine start to the Serie A season, scoring his fifth and sixth league goals of the season as Napoli eased past Cremonense on Sunday. As such, the Denmark international has now scored as more league goals for Napoli this season then he managed for United in the Premier League last season, achieving the feat in 22 fewer games.

At the time of writing, only Lautaro Martinez and Christian Pulisic have scored more league goals than Hojlund in Serie A this season, the Milan-based pair having struck eight times in Italy's top tier this term. And Hojlund recently took aim at parent side United after Napoli won the Supercoppa Italiana for the third time in their history.