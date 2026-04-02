Rashford holds the key to the Moroccan star’s return to Barcelona

ESPN recently revealed that Barcelona are keen to make two signings as part of a revamp of their attack ahead of next season.
Barcelona are looking for a quality winger to provide depth behind Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, and are also keen to sign a centre-forward, whilst they await developments regarding Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.
The network noted that El Zalzouli, who has scored 23 goals in 117 appearances for Real Betis, fits the bill perfectly for what Barcelona are looking for on the wings: a quick player with the skill and dribbling ability to get past opponents.
Much will depend on what happens with Rashford’s future, as Barcelona hold an option to convert his loan into a permanent transfer for €30 million, and a decision must be made by 15 June.
Alongside El Zalzouli, other options include Jan Vergili, who left Barcelona for Mallorca last summer, and Víctor Muñoz of Osasuna, who has previously played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona.
In addition to a winger, Barcelona’s preferred option for a striker is Julián Álvarez of Atlético Madrid.
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