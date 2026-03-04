Raphinha 'proud' of Barcelona despite failed comeback against Atletico Madrid as Brazil star predicts 'spectacular end to season'

“I leave very proud of this team,” Raphinha said in the mixed zone following the final whistle. “If we continue playing like this, we will have a spectacular end to the season.” The mood in the stadium was surprisingly positive for an eliminated side, as the home supporters remained long after the whistle to serenade their players. Raphinha was quick to acknowledge the impact of the newly debuted Grada d’Animacio, noting: “The truth is that I think it is us who have to thank the fans, they have done spectacularly. When we play at home, we need to feel the fans. It is something important for us. I think the fans are proud.”

Raphinha admitted that the initial deficit was simply too high to overcome: “We gave everything we had. Atletico did very well. We did everything possible, we were just a little bit short. We are disappointed not to go through to the final, but with more positive conclusions than negative ones. The intensity with which we entered, the desire to come back… Atletico finished it off in the first game, we have to recognize their merit.”