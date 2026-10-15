Raphinha & Frenkie de Jong return to full training as Barcelona handed major injury boost ahead of Real Betis clash

The Brazilian international has taken a significant stride toward his competitive return after rejoining his team-mates for a full session on Thursday morning. Having spent the last few days working through a tailored individual programme on the grass, the forward was able to complete the recovery workout alongside the rest of the squad following their return from Champions League duties in Turkey. His presence in the group is a major development for Flick, who has missed the attacker's high-intensity style and relentless pressing in recent matches.

While the 29-year-old was not part of the travelling party for the 4-1 victory over Galatasaray, he utilised that time in Barcelona to increase his physical workload. This disciplined approach allowed him to sharpen his conditioning while the team was abroad, ensuring he remained on track for a comeback at the Benito Villamarin. According to Sport, the coaching staff are currently monitoring how his body reacts to the increased intensity before making a final decision on his inclusion in the matchday squad.