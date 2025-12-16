Getty Images Sport
Raphinha snubbed! Barcelona star misses out on FIFA Best XI as Lamine Yamal, Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham make it in
Raphinha has been in superb form for both club and country over the last year, establishing himself as one of the world's elite wingers. Under Barca coach Hansi Flick, he was a pivotal figure, winning La Liga Player of the Season award. His brilliance extended to the continental stage, where he was the top scorer with 13 goals and also provided the most assists with nine in the Champions League, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's record for goal contributions in a single campaign.
For the Brazil national team, Raphinha has also been excellent. He scored in the 2024 Copa America and has been a key player in their World Cup qualification campaign, contributing with crucial goals and assists, cementing his spot in the starting lineup. He has become Barcelona's main attacking force, stepping up to deliver consistently decisive performances.
Who made FIFA's list?
This prestigious line-up features a mix of established stars who continue to dominate the game and emerging young talents who have taken the global stage by storm and the selection reflects a season of dramatic shifts in club football power. The defensive line is anchored by the Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, whose leadership was crucial in another strong Premier League campaign. He is flanked by the dynamic full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, both pivotal to Paris Saint-Germain's domestic dominance and also in defence is William Pacho, whose solid performances for Eintracht Frankfurt earned him a high-profile summer transfer to the French capital.
At the back is Gianluigi Donnarumma, the towering goalkeeper who secured his spot after an exceptional year between the posts for PSG and later Manchester City. In midfield, the formidable talent of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham combines with the playmaking brilliance of Barcelona's Pedri and they are joined by two exciting talents: Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and the Portuguese engine Vitinha. The forward line is a blend of blistering pace and youth, with France star Ousmane Dembele featuring alongside 18-year-old Barca sensation Lamine Yamal, whose meteoric rise has been one of the highlights of the footballing calendar.
Raphinha was included on the initial 26-man shortlist but did not receive enough votes from his peers to make the final team.
How is the FIFA Best XI decided?
Nominations were compiled by FIFA in collaboration with various football stakeholders. The winners were chosen through a combined voting process involving both a panel of football experts and fans who registered on FIFA.com. Selections from both the fans and the expert panel carried equal weight, regardless of the number of voters in each group. Players were awarded points based on the number of votes they received for their position within their respective voting group. The winner of The Best FIFA Men's Player Award was also automatically included in the team.
What next for Raphinha?
The Brazil star’s primary challenge is maintaining his exceptional form and driving Barcelona to the Champions League title, his personal obsession. He must continue to justify his key role under coach Hansi Flick amidst immense pressure and competition from Barca team-mates. Contract negotiations and lucrative Saudi links present a constant distraction,when his priority will be maintaining consistency for the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
