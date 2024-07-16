This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
MLS Archive CollectionMLS
Ryan Tolmich

Ranking Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, LAFC and the jerseys of the MLS Archive Collection

OpinionInter Miami CFLos Angeles FCSporting Kansas CityPortland TimbersLA GalaxyFEATURES

GOAL ranks the five newest MLS kits, which serve as throwbacks to the '70s, '80s and '90s

Soccer is so often the intersection of sports and fashion, and on Monday, MLS and adidas unveiled the MLS Archive collection, which includes new third jerseys that will be worn by five clubs throughout the 2024 season. The LA Galaxy, Portland Timbers, Sporting KC, Inter Miami and LAFC all have new kits influenced by throwback designs inspired by the '70s, '80s and '90s.

The kits are sure to inspire opinions thanks to the wild designs and, with that in mind, GOAL ranks the five new kits from worst to best...

Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now