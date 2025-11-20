Randal Kolo Muani to wear a mask?! Spurs striker trains in special equipment ahead of north London derby against Arsenal after breaking jaw

In the final day of the summer transfer window, Tottenham snapped up the Frenchman for the season as they sought to add more firepower to their attack. With Dominic Solanke and Richarlison often struggling with injuries and being somewhat goal-shy, the loan move seemed a savvy deal. Following the move, Frank said the 26-year-old gave their frontline something a bit different.

"Randal is a quality player who has proven himself over a number of years, playing for big teams in the Champions League and also with good experience for the France national team," Frank said of his latest addition in early September. "He's a good age, in the prime of his career, has good qualities that will suit both us and the Premier League, and gives us a different option in the final third being able to play out wide and through the middle."