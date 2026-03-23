Raheem Sterling given ominous 'sooner rather than later' warning by Robin van Persie after latest below-par Feyenoord display

Following the final whistle, Van Persie was candid about the challenges facing his high-profile recruit, acknowledging that while Sterling is working hard, the club cannot afford to wait indefinitely for him to find his rhythm. The former Manchester United striker admitted that Sterling is still thawing out after a period of inactivity in London but stressed that the demands of professional football remain unsparing.

“Those two worlds need to align sooner rather than later,” Van Persie admitted afterwards. “We are working on that, where the most important thing is winning matches during this period of Raheem getting fitter and fitter.

“So I do respect and acknowledge where he is coming from, but at the same time we have to deliver as a club. We have to end up second, as simple as that. I believe that he’s making steps in terms of fitness, in terms of what he delivers. At the same time, I want to see more impact off the ball, more impact on the ball.”