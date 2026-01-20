Getty Images Sport
Raheem Sterling eager to join another London club as Chelsea outcast set to snub Napoli transfer
Sterling prioritises family stability over Serie A title charge
Sterling is prepared to turn down the opportunity to reinvigorate his career in Italy, despite strong interest from Napoli. The Serie A giants, currently managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, have identified the 31-year-old as a key target to bolster their attacking options. Napoli are currently sitting third in the Italian top flight, six points adrift of leaders Inter, and are looking for experienced reinforcements to help defend the Scudetto they won last season.
However, reports suggest that Sterling’s priority is not chasing silverware abroad, but maintaining stability for his family in the UK. The England international, who has earned 82 caps for his country, is said to have no desire to uproot his life at this stage of his career. Consequently, he has set his sights on remaining in London, say Sky Sports.
This geographical preference has led Sterling to identify Fulham as his ideal landing spot. A move to Craven Cottage would represent the shortest possible relocation from Chelsea’s Cobham training base, allowing him to stay in his current home. While West Ham have also been credited with an interest in the winger earlier in the window, the link to Fulham appears to be the most concrete pathway for Sterling to remain in the capital while escaping his Stamford Bridge nightmare.
Financial hurdles and the demand for a permanent exit
While the player’s preference is clear, the logistics of any potential deal remain incredibly complex. The primary stumbling block for any suitor - be it Fulham, West Ham, or a European giant - is Sterling’s astronomical wage packet. The four-time Premier League winner currently earns a reported £325,000 a week at Chelsea, a figure that shatters the wage structure of almost every club outside the elite bracket.
Furthermore, a disagreement over the nature of the transfer is complicating matters. Having endured an "entirely forgettable" loan spell at Arsenal last season, where he failed to make a significant impact, Sterling is reportedly finished with temporary moves. He is pushing for a permanent transfer to settle his future once and for all. This stance creates friction in negotiations, as interested clubs are understandably hesitant to commit to a long-term contract and high wages for a player who turned 31 in December and has played zero minutes of football this season.
Chelsea are desperate to get Sterling’s wages off their books, with his contract running until the end of the 2026-27 season. However, bridging the gap between Sterling’s earnings and what a club like Fulham can afford will likely require a significant compromise from the player or a hefty payoff from the Blues.
Rosenior focuses on 'priorities' as exile continues
The arrival of Liam Rosenior as Chelsea’s new manager earlier this month briefly raised hopes that the "bomb squad" exiles might be reintegrated. However, despite Rosenior’s diplomatic comments, there appears to be little chance of a reprieve for Sterling. The winger has been training away from the first team for months, with his last appearance for the club dating back to May 2024.
Speaking upon his arrival, Rosenior acknowledged the situation involving Sterling and fellow outcast Axel Disasi but stopped short of promising them a return to the fold. "I will have conversations with them. We’re in January, as you know," the new Blues boss stated. "Raheem’s had an outstanding career. I’ve got huge respect for him. Axel is someone I’ve really, really liked as a player for a long time."
However, Rosenior emphasised that he has a "list of priorities" to work through, suggesting that rehabilitating frozen-out stars is not at the top of his agenda. With Chelsea fighting on multiple fronts including the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and European competition, Rosenior’s focus is squarely on the active squad he has inherited.
A decorated career currently on pause
The current situation represents a remarkable fall from grace for a player who was once one of the first names on the team sheet for both Manchester City and England. Sterling’s inactivity has seen his career effectively put on hold for the best part of a year. His stock has fallen significantly since his move to Stamford Bridge, and the lack of match fitness will be a concern for any potential buyer.
As the January window ticks down, the pressure is mounting on all parties to find a solution. Chelsea's home game Pafos in the Champions League on Wednesday night will be Rosenior’s fourth game in charge in a fourth different competition, highlighting the relentless schedule the club faces. While his team-mates prepare for European action under the lights, Sterling remains in the shadows, hoping that Fulham or another London rival can construct a financial package that ends his exile before the deadline passes. Without a compromise, he faces the prospect of spending the next five months training alone, a scenario neither the player nor the club can afford to let happen.
