Raheem Sterling brutally told he 'didn't perform for two years' at Chelsea as ex-Blues defender says Arsenal loanee must blame himself for being frozen out by Enzo Maresca
Raheem Sterling has no one but himself to blame for being frozen out at Chelsea because of his disappointing performances, says William Gallas.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sterling was pushed out by Maresca
- Told by Gallas he 'didn't perform' at Blues
- Winger ended up joining Arsenal on loan