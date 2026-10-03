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Racing Santander unveil incredible third kit featuring the names of all 18,804 season ticket holders
Special strip honours loyal supporters
The newly promoted La Liga side have dropped their 2026-27 third kit by Austral, printing the names of all 18,804 season ticket holders directly inside the shirt. It is an unmistakable gesture of gratitude to the fans following the club's long-awaited return to the Spanish top tier after 14 years in the wilderness. The jersey is currently available on the club's web store for €74.95, with stock heading to El Sardinero shortly.
- NurPhoto
Modern aesthetics blend regional symbolism
Built on a muted black base, the shirt incorporates a tonal print inspired by the Cantabrian labarum to add depth without overpowering the look. Subtle flashes of signature 'Racing green' across the collar, cuffs, and hem ensure the club's traditional identity remains front and centre. With matching green shorts and black socks made from Quick Dry fabric, the full ensemble offers a sharp, modern take on local heritage.
Historic comeback fuels top-flight ambition
Weaving every name into the fabric captures the stubborn connection between the Verdiblancos and supporters who stood by them throughout 14 years outside the elite. That terrace loyalty was the driving force behind the club clawing its way back from financial turmoil and lower-league obscurity. Channelling that collective momentum will now be vital if the newly promoted outfit are to steer clear of trouble and secure their place among Spain's elite.
- NurPhoto
Verdiblancos face stern Valencia challenge
Following the international break, Racing return to La Liga action on Sunday, October 11, with a matchday-eight clash against Valencia at El Sardinero. The visitors arrive under newly appointed manager Javier Aguirre, who has been tasked with halting the club's prolonged slump. Facing a side desperate for an immediate response under fresh leadership will demand absolute focus from the hosts as they chase vital home points.
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