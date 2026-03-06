Race To The Top: KSI and Dagenham & Redbridge confirm YouTube documentary series that will rival Welcome to Wrexham of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac

Dr Wilson said: “In many ways, getting back to the EFL would be the easy part. Once you reach League Two and League One, competitive finances escalate dramatically to around £4 million ($5m) in League Two and £10 million (£13m) in League One.

“By the time you're pushing for promotion in the Championship, we're talking upwards of £40 million ($53m) just in wage bill. I'd imagine that over the next ten years, and that's what it will take, the investment probably sits around the £60 million-£70 million ($93m) mark if you want to get into the Championship.

“Then you have that final leap to the Premier League. That'd require routine and ongoing £50 million ($67m) expenditure on your wage bill, plus transfer spending of another £50 million and compliance with Premier League infrastructure standards which are not insignificant in the context of Dagenham and Redbridge.

“A 10-year project to the Championship now turns into a 20-year project to reach the Premier League with an investment figure of £250 million ($333m) over that 20-year period. That would include infrastructure as well.”

He added on following Reynolds and Mac’s blueprint: “Looking at Wrexham, Ryan and Rob didn't just invest money into Wrexham, they built that global entertainment brand around the club which has transformed the team into a global media property. I imagine KSI will be thinking about this and it gives him a genuine advantage in doing so.

“With his digital audience and commercial experience, particularly through ventures like Prime, you can generate significant off-pitch revenue. A successful documentary is probably worth £5 million ($7m) per season in media rights, add another £5 million a year in commercial sponsorships and partnerships. In total the creator economy of KSI will generate in the region of £10 million to £15 million ($20m) per year if executed well.

“If KSI can replicate the Wrexham playbook, then the economics become more plausible. Overall, the Premier League dream is ambitious but with the right commercial strategy, the journey itself could be the most valuable thing that comes out of this entirely.”