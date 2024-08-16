GOAL US analyzes at the major storylines for Americans in Europe ahead of the 2024-25 season

This is no longer a question of isolated individuals. Not so long ago, the USMNT's main men either played in MLS, or were spread sparsely across Europe. You could count all of the relevant players on one hand.

Not anymore. Now, Europe is rife with American talent, USMNT regulars old and young featuring in the big five leagues and belong for major clubs. These days, it's hard to keep track of them all.

Certainly, the big names stand out. Christian Pulisic had a true breakout season for Milan last year, while Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie enjoyed their moments. For others, it wasn't so successful, with infrequent playing time limiting opportunities. It all leads to compelling conversations and threads for fans to follow over the year.

Everything seems poised well for this season, too. Some players have made major moves. Others will have to embrace new roles. And a few are at the same club, looking to show that they can advance to the next level. It should make for a fascinating campaign. GOAL analyzes the major storylines to follow among Americans abroad in the 2024-25 season.