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PSG plot €40m Zion Suzuki transfer as Luis Enrique eyes Juventus loan plan
PSG target Japan international Suzuki
Les Parisiens have not finished strengthening their goalkeeping department. After recruiting Matvey Safonov in 2024 and Lucas Chevalier in 2025, the French champions are now actively working on a deal for Parma shot-stopper Suzuki. According to Le Parisien, the 23-year-old's profile is highly appreciated by the Parisian hierarchy, specifically sporting advisor Luis Campos and head coach Enrique.
The Japan international already boasts significant experience in Serie A and possesses a massive margin for progression. PSG decision-makers are reportedly prepared to invest around €40 million to secure his signature. Meanwhile, the Italian press suggests a second official offer could be worth €35m including various performance-related bonuses.
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A potential loan move on the cards
Securing Suzuki’s signature would not necessarily guarantee his immediate integration into Luis Enrique’s first-team squad. Le Parisien suggest PSG could sign the Japanese talent before immediately sending him out on loan. In search of significant playing time, Suzuki could continue his promising development elsewhere for a season before returning to Paris with an elevated status. This strategy is being seriously considered by the club's management.
Interestingly, Juventus are among the clubs exploring a loan deal for the goalkeeper. The Old Lady have reportedly withdrawn from the fierce bidding war with PSG, but could ultimately welcome Suzuki on a temporary basis.
Ongoing battle for the number one shirt
For the immediate future, the fierce competition between Safonov and Chevalier will continue in the French capital. Neither goalkeeper has truly established dominance in the eyes of Enrique, leaving the starting spot entirely up for grabs. Despite losing his starting position last season, Chevalier is determined to remain in Paris and reclaim his place.
Early pre-season indications suggest the managerial staff have completely reset the goalkeeping hierarchy. During a recent 3-0 friendly defeat against Mallorca, both shot-stoppers were handed 45 minutes to impress. Safonov started the match and conceded twice, while Chevalier entered at the break and allowed a goal from a corner.
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Building for the future in Paris
Beyond the immediate pursuit of Suzuki, PSG are diligently preparing for the future of their goalkeeping department. Les Parisiens have secured multiple youthful options to ensure long-term stability. Promising 18-year-old goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni arrived on a free transfer earlier this summer to continue his development in France. Furthermore, academy prospect Arthur Vignaud recently signed his first professional contract, tying him to the club until 2029.
Despite the role only accommodating a single player on the pitch, PSG are continually multiplying their options. The potential arrival of Suzuki would add yet another exciting layer to their comprehensive long-term strategy.
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