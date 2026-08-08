PSG plot €40m Zion Suzuki transfer as Luis Enrique eyes Juventus loan plan

Les Parisiens have not finished strengthening their goalkeeping department. After recruiting Matvey Safonov in 2024 and Lucas Chevalier in 2025, the French champions are now actively working on a deal for Parma shot-stopper Suzuki. According to Le Parisien, the 23-year-old's profile is highly appreciated by the Parisian hierarchy, specifically sporting advisor Luis Campos and head coach Enrique.

The Japan international already boasts significant experience in Serie A and possesses a massive margin for progression. PSG decision-makers are reportedly prepared to invest around €40 million to secure his signature. Meanwhile, the Italian press suggests a second official offer could be worth €35m including various performance-related bonuses.