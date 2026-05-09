PSG/NIKE
PSG unveil new home kit for 2026-27 season
Traditional aesthetics return
The French champions have revealed a royal blue shirt that features a prominent wide red-and-white central stripe, serving as a direct tribute to the club’s global fanbase. This design marks a confident return to the fundamentals of Parisian identity, with the club crest and Nike swoosh now boldly positioned centrally on the chest. Structured to be continuous, the central graphic extends seamlessly onto the back of the jersey to ensure a harmonious visual flow across the entire garment.
'Belief builds, aura takes over'
The club’s official launch campaign, titled 'belief builds, aura takes over', emphasises a living connection between the players and the stands at the Parc des Princes. PSG announced the release via their official channels:
Celebrating stadium culture
Beyond the fabric, the central graphic is specifically inspired by the colours rising from the stands, evoking the movement of flags waved by the fans. PSG noted that the kit "reconnects with its most iconic design codes" to celebrate a visual identity that is deeply rooted in the club’s culture. The joint orchestration of the campaign by Nike and the club ensures that both players and supporters stand side by side to celebrate the unique Parisian spirit.
- PSG/NIKE
Phased retail rollout
Fans can purchase the new home kit from Saturday, May 9, via the official Paris Saint-Germain and Nike online stores. The release will be followed by an accompanying sportswear collection on May 15, with the full training range becoming available on June 9. As the club prepares for the 2026-27 season, the likelihood is that the players will debut this iconic look across all competitions before the end of the 2025-26 season, seeking to build upon their domestic dominance and win the Champions League, where they will meet Arsenal in the final.