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Revealed: Why PSG are wearing two stars on their badge in Ligue 1 this season
PSG confirm double star
Les Parisiens will proudly display two stars above their club crest across all competitions during the 2026-27 season. The French giants made the deliberate choice to honour their consecutive Champions League triumphs.
Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the added detail during pre-season friendlies against Majorca and Manchester United. The updated shirts also featured prominently in the Trophee des Champions victory over Lens.
Enrique's side have continued wearing the stars in their opening Ligue 1 encounters against Rennes, Lille, and Monaco. The move marks a significant departure from their previous approach to European commemorations.
- AFP
Celebrating a historic European milestone
The club recently confirmed their kit plans to local media outlet ICI Paris Ile-de-France. They clarified that the squad will sport the twin stars in every domestic and continental tournament, including the Coupe de France.
Club officials explained the decision was specifically made to highlight their recent European dominance. A PSG representative told local radio that the stars are proudly intended to "celebrate the Back 2 Back" achievement.
However, the Parisian hierarchy stressed this does not represent a permanent change to the official logo. The stars simply serve as a seasonal celebration of their monumental consecutive titles.
Shift from the single-star approach
The current stance differs vastly from their original kit policy. After thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2025 Champions League final in Munich, PSG adopted a much more conservative strategy.
Adding a single star initially divided the club's passionate fanbase. Some supporters embraced the idea, while others felt it simply mimicked a certain southern French club still living in the past.
As a compromise, PSG restricted the solitary star to European nights, the Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. They consciously avoided wearing the badge in domestic action throughout the 2025-26 campaign.
- AFP
Eyeing a historic European three-peat
Because the alteration is not permanent, PSG will remove the stars next season if they fail to retain their European crown. However, securing a historic "three-peat" would logically bring a third star to the shirt.
Following their thrilling shootout victory over Arsenal in Budapest last May, the squad remain focused on extending their continental dominance. A third consecutive Champions League title would firmly cement their modern legacy.
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