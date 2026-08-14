Paris Saint-Germain reach verbal agreement with Ajax for winger Mika Godts

Paris Saint-Germain have taken a major step forward in their summer recruitment by reaching a verbal agreement with Ajax for Godts. The French giants have been tracking the talented winger's development closely as part of their strategy to secure Europe's finest young prospects.

According to the latest information from Fabrizio Romano, talks between the two clubs have progressed swiftly behind the scenes, culminating in a breakthrough that paves the way for a potential move to the French capital. The impending arrival underlines the club's ongoing commitment to refreshing their squad with dynamic, high-ceiling talent.