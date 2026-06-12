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'Not even for €500m!' - Michael Olise bid a waste of time for PSG as Bayern Munich declare France winger untouchable
Bayern draw a line under PSG's pursuit
PSG have been dealt a major setback in their efforts to sign Olise. The French champions have admired the winger for years and viewed him as a key target, but Bayern have made it clear they are unwilling to negotiate. Olise's outstanding campaign has only strengthened Bayern's resolve.
The France international registered 22 goals and 31 assists in 52 appearances, establishing himself as one of the club's most influential players and a central figure in their long-term plans. Despite continued interest from PSG, Bayern's hierarchy have reportedly shut down any possibility of a transfer, insisting the winger is not available under any circumstances.
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Bayern's message could not be clearer
According to reports from L'Equipe, Bayern officials have responded emphatically to speculation surrounding Olise's future. One Bayern executive reportedly dismissed the prospect of a sale by stating: "Even for €200 million, he will not leave."
The club's position was then reinforced even further. A Bayern board member reportedly declared: "Olise has no price. Even for €500 million, he will not leave."
Olise emerges as a cornerstone of Bayern's project
Bayern's stance goes beyond simply rejecting transfer interest. The German giants reportedly view Olise as a key pillar of their sporting project and have no intention of allowing one of their most productive players to leave.
To reinforce that commitment, Bayern are said to be working on a contract extension that would keep him at the club until 2031. The proposed deal would also reportedly include a substantial salary increase. Such a move would place Olise among Bayern's highest earners and further demonstrate his growing importance alongside established stars such as Harry Kane.
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PSG may be forced to explore alternative targets
With Olise already under contract until 2029 and Bayern refusing to entertain offers, PSG's hopes of securing the winger appear increasingly unrealistic. The French club may now have to turn its attention elsewhere as it looks to strengthen its attack, with AS Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche one of the targets. Meanwhile, Bayern are expected to offer Olise a new contract after he completes his duties with France at the 2026 World Cup.