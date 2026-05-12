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PSG plot Julian Alvarez transfer swoop as Atletico Madrid set STAGGERING price tag
PSG target Alvarez to lead revamped attack
Les Parisiens are preparing to battle Barcelona for the signing of Alvarez this summer, according to ElDesmarque. The Argentina international has emerged as the top attacking target for Luis Enrique as the Spaniard looks to reshape his forward line. Alvarez has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Atletico Madrid, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists in 49 appearances.
His performances have raised his profile across Europe and placed him firmly on PSG’s shortlist of marquee signings. Enrique reportedly envisions a dynamic front three built around the Argentine. In that system, Alvarez would operate alongside Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with rotation options including Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.
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Atletico stand firm over €200m valuation
Despite growing interest from across Europe, Atletico are unwilling to sell their star forward cheaply. The club’s hierarchy have reportedly made it clear that offers below €200 million will not be considered, and head coach Diego Simeone views Alvarez as central to Atletico’s long-term project. The club invested heavily to sign the forward from Manchester City and see him as a cornerstone of their future. While Barcelona admire the striker, their financial limitations make such a fee extremely difficult to meet. That leaves PSG as the most realistic club capable of matching Atletico’s valuation.
PSG revisit long-standing interest
PSG have previously attempted to sign Alvarez. Les Parisiens made an approach during his time at Manchester City when the forward was considering a move away from the Etihad Stadium. At the time, Alvarez sought advice from an international team-mate already playing in Paris. The feedback was reportedly not positive, and the striker ultimately chose a move to Atletico instead, opting to test himself in La Liga. Now, with several seasons of experience in Spain, PSG hope a renewed attempt will produce a different outcome. The club’s Qatari-backed ownership means they have the financial power to pursue the deal aggressively.
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World Cup focus could delay decision
Any immediate transfer movement may be delayed. Alvarez is expected to focus on international duties with Argentina national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup before making a decision on his future. Despite becoming a fan favourite in Madrid, the striker is still chasing major trophies after near misses. Atletico suffered defeat to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final and were eliminated by Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals.