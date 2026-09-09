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Ferran Torres hits debut hat-trick as PSG crush Slovan Bratislava to kickstart Champions League title defence
Torres makes immediate European impact
PSG began their Champions League title defense with a ruthless and convincing performance, securing a resounding 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava. The French giants secured a dominant victory on home soil to put their surprising domestic woes firmly behind them.
Summer signing Torres stole the spotlight on his European debut for the club. The Spanish World Cup winner, who arrived from Barcelona in the recent transfer window, announced himself in style by netting a superb hat-trick.
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Dembele dominates the first half
Before Torres took centre stage, Ousmane Dembele was the architect of Slovan's downfall. The Ballon d'Or winner put the hosts in complete control of the tie by scoring twice in six frantic first-half minutes.
Dembele opened the scoring after 17 minutes, slotting home a simple rebound after Nuno Mendes crashed a ferocious effort against the post. The dynamic winger then doubled the lead with a sharp header following a deflected cross from Dro Fernandez.
The prolific forward then turned provider for his newly arrived team-mate. Dembele delivered a teasing cross into the six-yard box, perfectly allowing Torres to tap in at the near post to cap a remarkable first-half attacking showing.
Toure's side punished by brilliant PSG
Slovan, managed by former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, were routinely punished for their tactical mistakes on the night. Toure's team paid a particularly heavy price for attempting to play out from the back against a high-pressing opposition.
Torres added his second goal just two minutes after the half-time break with a brilliant finish following Maghnes Akliouche's clever run and lay-off. He then completed his memorable treble by turning in Dembele's corner from inside a packed penalty area.
Suleiman Camara did manage to pull a respectable consolation goal back for the visitors with an impressive strike into the top corner. However, Fabian Ruiz quickly added further gloss to the scoreline late on with a drilled finish into the far corner.
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What's next for PSG?
This emphatic European victory provides a much-needed lift for PSG during an uncharacteristically difficult start to the new campaign. The Parisian side currently sit 13th in Ligue 1 and remarkably remain winless after drawing twice and losing once. Escaping their unfamiliar domestic territory and climbing the league table will now be an immediate priority for the club.
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