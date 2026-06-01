AFP
PSG president laughs off doubts over Luis Enrique's future as blockbuster renewal looms in wake of Champions League final success
Presidential confidence in the dugout
Despite being under contract until 2027, the lack of an official announcement regarding a further extension for Enrique has led to whispers in some quarters. However, those doubts were swiftly dispelled by Al-Khelaifi. The PSG chief appeared in a jubilant mood following his side's continued dominance on the continental stage.
The Spaniard has fully embraced the post-Kylian Mbappe era, building a cohesive unit that prioritises the collective over individual superstars. Having already etched his name into the record books as the most successful manager in the club’s history, the hierarchy in Paris is desperate to ensure the former Barcelona boss remains the face of their project for years to come.
- Getty Images Sport
Al-Khelaifi drops a major hint
When pressed on the status of Enrique's negotiations, Al-Khelaifi chose to respond with a playful rhetorical question rather than a dry corporate statement. Speaking to ICI Paris Île-de-France, the president made his feelings abundantly clear regarding the man currently occupying the technical area.
"The coach is very happy with us, very happy in Paris. We are proud of him; he is the best coach in the world. We are proud of him. According to you, what does that mean?" Al-Khelaifi stated, with a smile that suggested a deal may already be closer than many think. The ringing endorsement highlights a rare period of stability and mutual trust between the PSG boardroom and the first-team staff.
A long-term project until 2030
The current buzz around the Parc des Princes suggests that a standard two-year extension might not be enough to satisfy the ambitions of both parties. Reports have emerged indicating that the club is exploring the possibility of a prolongation of Enrique as PSG coach until 2030. Such a deal would represent an unprecedented show of faith in the modern era of the club.
Luis Enrique has already transformed the identity of the team, moving away from the 'Galactico' era toward a more disciplined, tactically fluid collective. With his contract currently set to expire in 2027, the move to lock him down for the remainder of the decade highlights the president's desire for a dynasty rather than fleeting success.
- AFP
Building on Champions League glory
The timing of these discussions is no coincidence, coming off the back of a second consecutive Champions League triumph. By clinching the title in Budapest, Enrique has cemented his legacy at the club, satisfying the primary demand of his employers and earning the right to dictate his own terms.
With star players like Vitinha, Ousmane Dembele, and Marquinhos fully integrated into his system, the foundations are in place for continued dominance. PSG fans will be eager to see if the official announcement follows in the coming weeks as the club looks to secure its future before the next campaign begins.