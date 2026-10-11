PSG receive major boost as Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes return to training before Manchester City showdown

Enrique is set to have his primary attacking and defensive weapons available for Wednesday’s massive Champions League fixture against Manchester City. The Paris Saint-Germain squad was bolstered this weekend by the return of Dembélé and Mendes to the Campus PSG in Poissy.

Both players had been granted an extended period of leave following a grueling international break to ensure they reached the business end of October in peak physical condition. Their presence in training signifies that the Parisian giants will be travelling to the north of England with almost a full-strength roster for the league phase clash.

According to reports from L'Équipe, the scheduling of their returns was carefully managed by the medical and coaching staff. Dembélé was the first to reappear at the training facility on Saturday, while Portuguese international Mendes joined his teammates on Sunday. This tactical rest period was designed to mitigate the fatigue that often plagues elite players during the congested autumn calendar.



