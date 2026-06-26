PSG consider expanding Parc des Princes after Champions League winners reopen talks to purchase stadium

The City of Paris has formally established the parameters of the transaction, ensuring all municipal and sporting departments work in tandem. Technical experts are now collaborating to evaluate the local infrastructure, assessing how a larger stadium footprint will integrate into the existing residential district.

An official statement from the City of Paris explained: "The discussions made it possible to align on the general context of the project and present the scope of the studies underway. This work will focus specifically on the stadium, its surroundings, mobility, the usage of the sector, as well as the future development outlook for the Porte de Saint-Cloud."