PSG do it again! Luis Enrique's side beat rivals Lens to secure another Ligue 1 title

In a high-stakes showdown that promised to be the final hurdle in their domestic campaign, PSG proved exactly why they remain the gold standard in France. The rescheduled matchday 29 fixture saw the champions-elect face off against second-placed Lens, with the visitors knowing that a victory would mathematically end the title race. They did not disappoint, securing a professional 2-0 win to add yet another piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet at the Parc des Princes.

The breakthrough came courtesy of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who once again demonstrated his status as one of Europe’s elite attackers by silencing the home crowd. While Lens pushed for an equaliser to keep the title race alive until the final day, PSG’s defense stood firm. Matvey Safonov was instrumental between the sticks, making four world-class saves to keep the hosts at bay. The victory was finally put beyond doubt in stoppage time when young sensation Ibrahim Mbaye found the back of the net, confirming PSG as champions with a final flourish.