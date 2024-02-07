PSG ready to make Chloe Kelly Europe's highest-paid player as they line up shock summer transfer bid while England star stalls talks over new Man City contract

Ameé Ruszkai
PSG want to make Chloe Kelly the highest paid women's player in Europe as the England star approaches the final year of her Manchester City contract.

  • PSG keen on England star Kelly
  • Ready to make her Europe's highest paid player
  • Kelly out of contract at Man City next year

