PSG and Aston Villa agree Lucas Digne deal as France star nears bargain move to European champions

PSG have officially informed Aston Villa that they intend to pay Digne's release clause. The 32-year-old France international has become a top priority for Luis Enrique, as the club looks to bolster its defensive options ahead of a massive campaign following their recent European success.

According to The Athletic, the deal marks a swift piece of business for the back-to-back Champions League winners. Despite Digne being under contract at Villa Park until 2028, the clause – set at approximately €10m – made him an irresistible bargain for the Parisian side looking for experienced reinforcements.







